A journalist at Vice has revealed how he turned his shed into the top-rated restaurant in London on Tripadvisor.

Writer Oobah Butler created a fake profile for a restaurant he called "The Shed at Dalston", and asked friends to leave five star reviews.

He said he had thought of the idea after writing fake positive reviews for restaurants for £10 a time.

"This convinced me that TripAdvisor was a false reality – that the meals never took place; that the reviews were all written by other people like me," he wrote.

Butler's pretend restaurant reached the number one ranking in London on the site at the beginning of November, according to his article.

Tripadvisor sent City A.M. the same response provided for Butler's article.

A spokesperson said: "Generally, the only people who create fake restaurant listings are journalists in misguided attempts to test us. As there is no incentive for anyone in the real world to create a fake restaurant it is not a problem we experience with our regular community – therefore this ‘test’ is not a real world example."

Responding to the possibility that fraudulent reviews are left on the site, the company said: "Between our teams, our tools and our community, we believe we have effective checks and balances in place to maintain the integrity of the reviews on TripAdvisor."

