Putin announces he is running for President in Russian election

Helen Cahill

Vladimir Putin has said he is running for another term as Russian President in the country's election next year.

Speaking to workers at a car factory, Putin said: "I will put forward my candidacy for the post of President of the Russian federation."

Putin has been either the President or the Prime Minister of Russia since 2000. If he wins the next election, he will be in power until 2024.

The announcement comes as Russia faces pressure from global leaders over its actions in foreign affairs.

Theresa May vowed to combat Russian meddling and aggression in her speech to the lord mayor's banquet in November.

She said Russia had hacked the Danish ministry of defence and the German Bundestag and had “repeatedly” violated the airspace of European countries.

“We know what you are doing – and you will not succeed," she said.

“The UK will do what is necessary to protect ourselves, and work with our allies to do likewise.”

