Time names "The Silence Breakers" as Person of the Year

Helen Cahill

Time has named "The Silence Breakers", or women who spoke out about sexual harassment, as its Person of the Year.

Women to feature in Time's list of women who stood up against sexual harassment included Bex Bailey, who talked about harassment in the Labour party, and journalist Jane Merrick, who spoke out about former defence secretary Michael Fallon.

The women who came out against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, such as Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, also feature prominently.

Taylor Swift was also noted after she took a Denver radio DJ to court for sexually harassing her. She sued him for $1 to bring attention to his inappropriate behaviour towards her, and told Time magazine that she was trying to prevent him assaulting someone younger or more vulnerable than her.

Donald Trump - who himself has been accused of sexual assault - was named as a runner-up Person of the Year, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The US President tweeted last month that he "took a pass" on the offer of doing a photo shoot and interview for Time.