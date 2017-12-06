There is currently no service on the Circle line due to a signal failure at High Street Kensington.
❗️No service while we fix a signal failure at High Street Kensington. Tickets will be accepted on London Buses within zone 1 only.— Circle line (@circleline) December 6, 2017
The signal failure is also causing disruption on the District line, with no service between Earls Court and Edgware Road.
⚠ No service between Earls Court and Edgware Road only, while we fix a signal failure at High Street Kensington.— District line (@districtline) December 6, 2017
Transport for London said tickets will be accepted on London buses within zone 1 only.