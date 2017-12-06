Wednesday 6 December 2017 2:20pm

No service on the Circle line due to signal failure

 
Caitlin Morrison
There's no service on the Circle line (Source: Getty)

There is currently no service on the Circle line due to a signal failure at High Street Kensington.

The signal failure is also causing disruption on the District line, with no service between Earls Court and Edgware Road.

Transport for London said tickets will be accepted on London buses within zone 1 only.

