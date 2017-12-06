Caitlin Morrison

There is currently no service on the Circle line due to a signal failure at High Street Kensington.

The signal failure is also causing disruption on the District line, with no service between Earls Court and Edgware Road.

Transport for London said tickets will be accepted on London buses within zone 1 only.