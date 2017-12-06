Alys Key

Young people expect bosses to be ruthless and aggressive, thanks to the influence of The Apprentice and The Devil WEars Prada, according to a new survey.

Over a quarter (26 per cent) of millennials agreed that a boss should do whatever it takes to achieve goals in a study conducted by Domino's.

The level of agreement was similar among teenagers, but dropped to under a fifth among those over 40. Generation Z (16-22 year olds) also had the lowest level of agreement of any age group for high ethical standards being a necessary part of leadership, at 40 per cent.

"This may reflect a more hard-nosed attitude to leadership than we expected or perhaps echo the way successful leaders are portrayed in popular culture," said Domino's chief operating officer Simon Wallis.

"This is not surprising if the only vision of great leadership you’ve been exposed to is The Devil Wears Prada or The Apprentice. That said, we’re reassured the two of the most admired leaders are Martin Luther King and Albus Dumbledore, and that’s true of all age groups.”

Other popular leaders among millennials included Winston Churchill, Steve Jobs and Richard Branson.

