Davis accused of misleading parliament over Brexit impact studies

Catherine Neilan

David Davis has been accused of "misleading parliament" over the Brexit impact studies, after he repeatedly denied any had been carried out.

The Brexit secretary this morning told MPs that no impact assessments had been carried out for sectors, or the impact of leaving the customs union, saying the value of such work was "near zero" given the "paradigm change" represented by leaving the EU.

But MPs pointed to a number of statements Davis had made over previous months that appear to contradict this claim. As recently as six weeks ago, he claimed impact assessments existed in "excruciating detail" and shortly afterwards published a list of the sectors that the work covered.

After his appearance Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse, who sits on the Brexit Select Committee, said: "It is unbelievable that these long-trumpeted impact assessments don't even exist, meaning the government has no idea what their Brexit plans will do to the country.

"Ministers must now urgently undertake these impact assessments and ensure people are given the facts.

"Whether it’s through incompetence or insincerity, David Davis has been misleading Parliament from the start.

"He is being completely blasé about the threat Brexit poses to our NHS, economy and young people.The utter shambles this government is making of Brexit shows why the public must be given the final say with a chance to stay in the EU.”

Last week shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer warned Davis could be in contempt of parliament for the heavy editing of what studies have been released.