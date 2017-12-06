Winter is coming - and it could bring snow to London this weekend

Emma Haslett

It may feel mild out there today, but the mercury is about to plummet - which could bring snow to the capital.

The Met Office said while it is expected to be sunny and cold in London over the weekend, with temperatures set to fall to freezing on Saturday, the odd snow flurry is possible.

Meanwhile, the western part of the UK will experience "frequent" snow showers, while in East Anglia and the North East, as much as 5cm of snow may fall.

Read more: The Met Office says Storm Caroline is officially on her way

❄️ With cold Arctic air moving south across the UK later this week, #snow showers ❄️are expected for some of us. Here are the forecast accumulations for Friday and Saturday ❄️ pic.twitter.com/FzzSmQeVtr — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2017

"A frontal band is likely to move east across the UK on Sunday, which will bring a mixture of rain, sleet and snow in places, with central and northern areas most at risk," said the Met Office.

"Staying unsettled through next week, with further wintry showers, or occasionally longer spells of rain, sleet and snow, especially across northern and western parts of the UK, with drier and brighter weather likely in the South East."

But it added that frontal systems coming from the Atlantic are likely to bring rain to the South.

"Generally cold, with overnight frost, perhaps severe in the north, and perhaps some brief milder interludes, mainly in the South. The cold weather may well affect most places through mid-December."

Read more: Get ready for a stormy winter, with power cuts and travel disruption