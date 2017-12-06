Tube delays as busy central London station closed due to fire alert

Caitlin Morrison

There are delays on two Tube lines this morning due to a fire alert at Holborn station.

The closure is causing disruption on the Piccadilly and Central lines, with Russell Station operating an exit only service due to overcrowding.

⛔️Holborn Station - Closed while we respond to a fire alert, your tickets will be accepted on the local buses.



