Tube delays as busy central London station closed due to fire alert

There are delays on two Tube lines this morning due to a fire alert at Holborn station.
The closure is causing disruption on the Piccadilly and Central lines, with Russell Station operating an exit only service due to overcrowding.
⛔️Holborn Station - Closed while we respond to a fire alert, your tickets will be accepted on the local buses.— Central line (@centralline) December 6, 2017
⛔️Holborn Station - Closed while we respond to a fire alert, your tickets will be accepted on the local buses.— Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) December 6, 2017
⚠️Russell Square station - Exit only to prevent overcrowding.— Piccadilly line (@piccadillyline) December 6, 2017
