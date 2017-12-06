Catherine Neilan

Boris Johnson has said he is concerned by Donald Trump's plans to formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel during a speech later today.

The US President is also expected to approve moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, although not for several years.

The move - which he promised during his election campaign - would make the US the first country to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital since the creation of the state in 1948. Israeli sovereignty over the city, which is home to three of the most holy sites of Christianity, Judaism and Islam, has never been recognised internationally and all foreign embassies are based in Tel Aviv.

Israel has always regarded Jerusalem as its capital city, however the Palestinians claim East Jerusalem - which was annexed during the 1967 war - as the capital of a future Palestinian state.

His plans have concerned the foreign secretary, who told reporters: "We view the reports that we have heard with concern because we think Jerusalem obviously should be part of the final settlement between the Israelis and the Palestinians."

Leaders of the Arab world have warned it could jeopardise the fragile Middle East peace process, with US ally Saudi Arabia describing the move as "a flagrant provocation to Muslims".