Alys Key

Easyjet's passenger numbers continued to rise in November, while the airline planned even greater capacity next year with the sale of its first additional flights taken over from Air Berlin.

Passenger numbers released this morning showed a rise of 8.1 per cent in November, with over 5.3m travellers carried by the budget airline.

This was at a load factor of 92.3 per cent, marking an increase from 89.7 per cent this time last year.

On a rolling basis for the 12 months ending in November, Easyjet had notched up more than 81.3m passengers on its aircraft. This is up 10 per cent on the previous year, while load factor has also increased.

A boom in demand has pushed up passenger numbers across many airlines this year, with an industry body yesterday saying this is set to continue into 2018.

Easyjet plans to further increase capacity from the beginning of next year, with the addition of operations which it has taken over from the defunct Air Berlin. The first flights on the new routes have gone on sale today.

The deal adds four domestic German routes as well as flights from Tegel Airport in Berlin to European destinations including Vienna and Paris. Additional routes are also expected to be announced for the season starting in March 2018.

