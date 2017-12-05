Wally Pyrah

Keep the best for last is an old adage which certainly looks true when summing up the Brazil Handicap (2.50pm) at Happy Valley this afternoon.

This 1m1f handicap is worth around £180,000 and has a maximum field of a dozen contenders, of which the majority can be given chances on the best of their form.

Automatic favourite will be the John Size and Joao Moreira combination, represented by Dinozzo.

He was rated one of the unluckiest losers in Hong Kong this season when, after never seeing daylight down the home stretch he just failed to get up over this course and distance in October.

He recently retrieved losses for his supporters when winning over nine furlongs at Sha Tin, but in the process picked up a 6lb penalty, and has now been drawn awkwardly in stall 10.

There is plenty of confidence behind the progressive three-time track winner Marvel Hero, while there have been plenty of encouraging vibes coming from the Tony Cruz stable about last-start winner The Golden Age.

The Lucky Girl is another who got on the score sheet over the extended mile three weeks back, and is expected to improve further, while Friends Of Ka Ying is 4lbs below his last winning mark.

Lurking at the bottom of the handicap is the Tony Millard-trained RICKFIELD.

This talented but unpredictable character has twice tasted success over the track and trip, and is well-handicapped on his best form.

His three runs this season, all at Sha Tin, suggest he has been earmarked for this contest, and he can prove a value-for-money proposition.

POINTERS - TOMORROW

Rickfield e/w 2.50pm Happy Valley