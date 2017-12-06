This tech firm has just been crowned the best place to work in the UK

Helen Cahill

Google has been crowned the best place to work in the UK, beating its tech rival Facebook and a host of City firms to the top spot.

Job site Glassdoor has today released its ranking of the best places to work; Anglian Water and housing association Bromford came in second and third place respectively, leaving Facebook in fourth place.

Expedia, which topped the ranking last year, came in 14th place in the poll.

Salesforce, which one employee said was run by a group of “very intelligent, very motivated people”, came fifth. Financial firms to make it into the top 20 included Hiscox, which came eighth, and Royal London, which was 19th in the ranking. One employee described Royal London as a company with a “clear and admirable ethos”, which provided a good work-life balance to its workers.

Google has been praised by employees for its culture, people and extensive benefits. Its staff say they are well remunerated, and their expenses cover food, medical treatments, dental care and travel costs.

Top 20 employers in the UK

1. Google

2. Anglian Water

3. Bromford

4. Facebook

5. Salesforce

6. Lookers

7. Rentokil Initial

8. Hiscox

9. Apple

10. HomeServe UK

11. Capital One

12. Screwfix

13. Yell

14. Expedia

15. Taylor Wimpey

16. Rentalcars.com

17. Sky Betting & Gaming

18. Procter & Gamble

19. Royal London

20. Explore Learning