Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has indicated that he will resist the temptation to rest players for Sunday’s Merseyside derby when Spartak Moscow visit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Reds need only to avoid defeat to qualify for the competition’s last 16 although they can make sure of top spot – and a potentially easier draw – with victory over the Russian outfit.

“We have enough time,” said Klopp. “We want to go through and we have the chance so we will not hesitate to line up our best team as we did always so far. Even when we made changes it was about bringing in players who have the fresh legs to win the game.”

Liverpool, who welcome Everton to Anfield at the weekend, are the only English club in European action on Wednesday who are yet to clinch their place in the knockout rounds.

Klopp has defenders Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan back to face Spartak and insists he is ignoring renewed speculation that Barcelona will bid again for Philippe Coutinho in January.

“I don’t think about it. Not one second. I’m not unsure, I’m not sure, I don’t think about it,” he added. “No one knows what will happen in a nice and calm January transfer window.”

