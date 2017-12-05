Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

The Levers, Elephant & Castle

From £132,000 for a 30 per cent share of a one bed

Housing assocation Peabody is offering new homes via the part-buy, part-rent scheme, Shared Ownership. There are eleven one and two bedroom apartments available leasehold to those who fit the eligibility criteria with a minimum share of 25 per cent. On the cusp of Zone One, the homes are close to Elephant & Castle, where an enormous regeneration is currently going on, and Vauxhall. Close to the riverside too, the five storey building also offers some apartments with balconies for private outdoor space..

Visit peabodysales.co.uk or call 020 7021 4842

Chappell Piano Factory, Camden

From £3.25m

An old piano factory that once made instruments for Beethoven, Strauss and Sibelius has been turned into new homes after a three year restoration project. Developer Hallmark Property Group has built 10 three and four bedroom loft-style apartments on Belmont Street in north London, adding more floors to the building, which now stands at eight storeys tall. There’s also a Club Lounge, comprising a gym, pool, private dining room and cinema, and two office studios available.

Call Aston Chase on 020 7724 4724

Chelsea Island, Chelsea

From £935,000

New show apartments will be ready to look around at this west London project this month. Developer Hadley Property Group is behind these 89 apartments close to the redevelopment of Chelsea Harbour in the heart of the district’s design hub. One to four bedroom flats and penthouses are on offer, some with private rooftop gardens. The show apartment displays certain modern luxuries such as integrated Gaggenau appliances and natural materials like timber, brass ware and stone and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Call 0800 540 4377 or visit chelseaisland.com

Viewpoint, Battersea

From £639,950

A new bus stop and cycle docking station are coming to Battersea, courtesy of a new housing and retail development south of the river. Linden Homes has invested £100m in the scheme close to the regeneration of Battersea Power Station, including a new showroom for car giant Lookers Volkswagen. A new collection of 130 new apartments are on sale at 98 York Road, comprising one to three bedroom homes across four buildings. A basement car park and 200 new cycle spaces are also being built on site.

Call 020 3733 2975 or visit lindenhomes.co.uk

500 Chiswick High Road, Chiswick

From £420,000

Visit a new show apartment at this development in the heart of popular Chiswick in west London. Designed by Hatch Interiors and developed by Redrow London, it’s a three bedroom representation of the 59 apartments on sale in the scheme, although there are also seven penthouses and five townhouses to choose from. Most come with private outdoor space and are close to public transport for commuters, including a four minute walk from Chiswick Park tube station and a six minute walk from Gunnersbury station.

Call Redrow London on 020 3430 6920