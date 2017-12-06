Wipro opens new UK office as London boosts efforts to attract Indian firms

Helen Cahill

Indian IT giant Wipro is opening its third office in London as the capital continues to extend ties within the Indian business community.

Wipro, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, already has two offices in London and is now opening a third near the Broadgate circle.

The new office, spanning 13,000 square feet, adds to Wipro's offices on City Road and Sheldon Square. Wipro has around 1,800 employees in the capital.

The move comes as London & Partners, the promotional agency of the Mayor of London, opened an office in Bengaluru, India's tech capital. Indian tech businesses are set to make more than 400 jobs in London this year, according to London & Partners.

Rajan Kohli, senior vice president of Wipro Digital said: “Our latest Wipro Digital pod in London is a significant milestone in our continued growth journey, helping attract great design and engineering talent to serve clients in the UK and Europe.

"This additional presence in London allows us to continue to bring our new ways of working to digital clients, with a special emphasis on collaboration and co-creation between designers and software engineers to incubate innovative and disruptive ideas alongside our clients.”