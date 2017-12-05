Oliver Gill

Deutsche Bank, Germany's biggest lender, is to rebrand its asset management arm as DWS in preparation for its €8bn (£7.5bn) float.

The bank said it would list a minority stake in Deutsche Asset Management earlier this year.

But DWS' spin-off will take an unusual form, with Deutsche retaining overall control of the business. Through a Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (KGaA) legal structure the bank will remain in charge, even if its shareholding falls below 75 per cent.

If Deutsche's shareholding falls a certain level – typically 50 per cent – DWS will revert to a normal German listed model known as an "AG".

"We want to unlock the full potential of Deutsche AM to facilitate growth. Our future legal structure demonstrates the long-term commitment of Deutsche Bank to our business while giving us the operational autonomy to advance our growth strategy," said head of Deutsche Asset Management Nicolas Moreau – who is the designated chief exec of DWS.

