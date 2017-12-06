Today's City Moves cover intellectual property, investing and property. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Squire Patton Boggs

Squire Patton Boggs has appointed Kerry Lee, the former head of group intellectual property of Walgreens Boots Alliance, as a partner in the intellectual property and technology practice in the Manchester and London offices. He has extensive experience in contentious and non-contentious IP enforcement and e-commerce matters in relation to trademark, design, patent, copyright, domain name and other IP matters across Europe, south east Asia and north America. Before joining Walgreens Boots, Kerry was senior solicitor in the trade marks and brand protection group at Field Fisher Waterhouse. He filed and prosecuted trademark applications, and carried out cancellation, invalidation and opposition actions for trademarks and related rights against third parties across Europe on behalf of a wide variety of clients, including for a well-known fashion retail brand. Previously, he practiced for five years in Hong Kong at national and international firms.

Franklin Templeton Investments

Wylie Tollette will rejoin Franklin Templeton Investments to take on the newly created role of head of client investment solutions for Franklin Templeton multi-asset solutions. He will join on 8 January and report to Ed Perks executive vice president/chief investment officer multi-asset solutions. Wylie will be rejoining Franklin Templeton from CalPERS, where he currently serves as chief operating investment officer. In this role he leads the investment performance and risk analytics, investment policy, manager engagement, operations, compliance, and business planning areas of the CalPERS Investment Office. Wylie has close to 25 years of financial services experience. Prior to leaving in 2014, he had served as head of the firm’s performance analytics and investment risk group. His responsibilities will include oversight of client investment solution development for the firm’s multi-asset platform

Grosvenor Estate

Dame Fiona Reynolds DBE will be appointed as a trustee of the Grosvenor Estate with effect from 1 January. The trustees are the non-beneficial owners of the privately owned Grosvenor Estate and represent the interests of Grosvenor family beneficiaries both living and future generations. Dame Fiona became Master of Emmanuel College, Cambridge in 2012 following a long career in the voluntary sector, latterly as director-general of the National Trust from 2001-12. Before the National Trust, she was director of the Women’s Unit in the Cabinet Office (1998-2000), director of the Council for the Protection of Rural England from 1987-98 and secretary to the Council for National Parks from 1980-87.

