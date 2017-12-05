Alys Key

Shares in plumbing supplies firm Ferguson were down today despite a positive trading update.

While performance declined in the UK, this was offset by profit growth in the US, Canada and Central Europe, giving the group an overall jump of 13.7 per cent to $394m (£293m) in the three months to 31 October.

Revenue grew across all three regions, totalling up to $5.1bn, an increase of 9.3 per cent.

The UK market was weaker, mostly due to price inflation. Repair and maintenance was also weak. But the company said it was working to lower the base costs to the business.

Over in the US, all businesses performed well and the group added two new acquisitions, AC Wholesalers and Supply.com, during the quarter with total annualised revenue of $113m.

Other acquisitions in Canada and Central Europe added annualised revenue of $30m.

After the end of the period concerned, Ferguson agreed to sell its Nordic arm for €1bn. Analysts today said they were reassured of a positive start to 2018.

Aynsley Lammin at Canaccord Genuity sad: "The balance sheet remains very strong and will get stronger when the Nordics sale completes in early 2018."

