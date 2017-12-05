Alys Key

Trouble in the toy industry continued to weigh on toymaker Character Group in its annual results this morning, but the company posted underlying growth.

The figures

While revenue for the year to 31 August was down 4.7 per cent at £115.3m, underlying pre-tax profit grew 6.9 per cent to £13.4m.

With the effect of currency positions factored in, underlying earnings dropped over five per cent to £14.8m.

Dividends per share for the year rose to 19p.

Why it's interesting

Shares in Character Group are yet to recover from a drop in October, after the company warned that the Toys R Us bankruptcy had shaken the confidence of some stockists. It comes at a difficult time for the toy industry, with Lego laying off staff and headwinds weighing on retailers.

Shares fell again today, down 1.1 per cent at 422.5p

But today's results were in line with expectations, according to analyst Andrew Blain at Panmure Gordon.

The picture for next year appears more hopeful, he explained, with stabilisation of the international business and new lines including products under the new Pokemon license.

What Character Group said

In a statement, the company said:

"Even in the current tough trading conditions, we expect our cash flow to remain positive, our reserves to grow and our Christmas stocks to remain firmly under control. "We are currently previewing the Christmas 2018 product range with our major customers and we are delighted that they share our enthusiasm and excitement for our planned launches in the year ahead."

