Joe Hall

English clubs are on the cusp of creating Champions League history by becoming the largest collection of teams from a single nation to reach the knock-out stages of the competition.

No country has ever before had five teams present in the last 16 of Europe's elite competition, but England will become the first to do so if Manchester United and Liverpool avoid defeat this week and book their place in the next round alongside Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham who have already qualified.

Five Premier League clubs qualified for this season's Champions League for the first time as Manchester United, despite finishing fifth last season, secured their spot in the group stage by winning the Europa League.

Should Liverpool and United both get out of their group, it will mark the first time in four seasons that the entire English contingent in the competition has done so.

In 2013-14 Arsenal, United, City and Chelsea all made the last 16, but only the Blues managed to go further.

In the 2015-16 season, Spain had five teams in the Champions League group stages after Sevilla won the Europa League but only three progressed into the knock-out rounds.

Liverpool

As it stands:

Pos. Team Played GD Points 1. Liverpool 5 +10 9 2. Sevilla 5 0 8 3. Spartak Moscow 5 +3 6 4. Maribor 5 -13 2

Liverpool can clinch top spot by beating Spartak Moscow at Anfield on Wednesday night.

The Reds could still miss out altogether if they lose and Sevilla get a draw or win against Maribor.

If Liverpool draw and Sevilla win, Jurgen Klopp's side will slip into second.

Manchester United

As it stands:

Pos. Team Played GD Points 1. Man United 5 +8 12 2. FC Basel 5 +4 9 3. CSKA Moscow 5 -1 9 4. Benfica 5 -11 0

Despite currently being top of their group, United could still miss out on the last 16 should they suffer a heavy home loss to CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night and Basel beat Benfica.

A draw will secure top spot for Jose Mourinho's men while they could still lose and go through as group winners if Basel fail to beat Benfica.

Chelsea

As it stands:

Pos. Team Played GD Points 1. Chelsea 5 +8 10 2. Roma 5 +2 8 3. Atletico Madrid 5 +1 6 4. FK Qarabag 5 -11 2

Chelsea are guaranteed of qualification into the last 16 but could still finish behind Roma.

With Roma odds-on to beat Qarabag, Chelsea must beat Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to hold onto top spot.

Manchester City

As it stands:

Pos. Team Played GD Points 1. Man City 5 +10 15 2. Shakhtar Donetsk 5 -1 9 3. Napoli 5 +1 6 4. Feyenoord 5 -10 0

City have secured top spot after winning five out of five games.

Only Paris Saint-Germain have a comparable record so far in this year's Champions League.

City face a long trip to Ukraine for their final group game against Shakhtar ahead of this weekend's derby against Manchester United.

Tottenham Hotspur

As it stands:

Pos. Team Played GD Points 1. Tottenham 5 +8 13 2. Real Madrid 5 +9 10 3. Dortmund 5 -5 2 4. Apoel Nicosia 5 -12 2