London-listed hospitality and education group Myanmar Strategic Holdings (MSH) has reported an increase in revenue for the first half of the year, despite uncertainty in the region of its operations.

The figures

In the maiden results following the company's IPO in August, underlying revenues more than tripled to $1.2m (£890,000).

More than half of this came from the company's hospitality division, which consists of hostels popular with travellers. Underlying revenue in this division was up from $400,000 to $700,000.

Meanwhile the education business, which operates as the Wall Street English centre, contributed over $500,000 in underlying revenue.

Why it's interesting

The company was floated with the intention of opening Myanmar up to Western investors following its period of isolation.

But the country's government has attracted criticism for its handling of the Rohingya crisis, which has caused as many as 87,000 people to flee across the border to Bangladesh in the past year.

However, MSH has largely not been affected by the crisis.

Chief executive Enrico Cesenni explained that this is because the education business is reliant on local customers, while the hospitality side mainly caters to independent travellers who are less likely to be put off visiting a country.

He said: "most of the global players are trying to take an active role in engaging with the government to promote human rights. We take a similar approach in making sure we continue to provide services to both foreigners and the Myanmar people, especially in education to help them open up to the world."

What Myanmar Strategic Holdings said

Richard Gree, non-executive chair of the company, said:

I am delighted to announce the Company's first interim results as a public company, following its listing on the London Stock Exchange in August. The admission has expedited the execution of our growth strategy and we now look to further progress our education and hospitality divisions in Myanmar.

