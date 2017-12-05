Police attending reports of a suspicious package at City building

City of London Police are attending a building in St Martin's Le Grand, near St Paul's, after reports of a suspicious package.
The street is closed and police have advised people to avoid the surrounding area.
We are currently in attendance in St Martin's Le Grand (EC1) following a report of a suspicious package inside a building. Called at 10.23am.— City of London Police (@CityPolice) December 5, 2017
Cordons are in place around the street and people are advised to avoid the surrounding area. More when we have it
Twitter users posted photos of the scene:
St Martins Le Grand closed now 10:35 pic.twitter.com/9hEs7hOg8G— Tony Brooks (@TonyBrooksZoo1) December 5, 2017
Something going on at #stpauls pic.twitter.com/psSS4wD0kT— Candice (@candiceleek) December 5, 2017
This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.
