Police attending reports of a suspicious package at City building

Caitlin Morrison

City of London Police are attending a building in St Martin's Le Grand, near St Paul's, after reports of a suspicious package.

The street is closed and police have advised people to avoid the surrounding area.

We are currently in attendance in St Martin's Le Grand (EC1) following a report of a suspicious package inside a building. Called at 10.23am.



Cordons are in place around the street and people are advised to avoid the surrounding area. More when we have it — City of London Police (@CityPolice) December 5, 2017

Twitter users posted photos of the scene:

St Martins Le Grand closed now 10:35 pic.twitter.com/9hEs7hOg8G — Tony Brooks (@TonyBrooksZoo1) December 5, 2017

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.