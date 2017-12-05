The Met Office says Storm Caroline is officially on her way

Emma Haslett

The third major named storm of the season is due to batter the UK this week, the Met Office has said.

The storm will make landfall in northern Scotland on Thursday, with gusts of between 60mph and 70mph expected widely, while gusts of 80mph will hit north facing mainland coasts.

#StormCaroline has been officially named by the Met Office. High winds are expected to affect northern Scotland on Thursday. Warnings issued, stay #weatheraware pic.twitter.com/J7nZOEFhYr — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2017

Meanwhile, London will be hit by heavy rain and winds of up to 18mph, before the temperature plummets towards the end of the week, hovering around the mid-single figures through the weekend and next week.

The Met Office said there was a chance of snow showers at times between Friday and Saturday, when cold conditions will prevail.

In its long-range forecast, the Met Office has also suggested that snow is possible in the run-up to Christmas.

"A theme of more slowly evolving and a blocked weather pattern looks the most likely scenario. This is likely to bring a mixture of colder, drier periods and shorter lived milder, wetter, windier interludes.

"Snow is likely at times especially in more northern and central areas. Overall, temperatures will probably be below the average, but with some brief milder interludes," it said.

Overnight Australia's weather bureau delared La Nina, a weather event which has previously led to a drop in temperatures in the UK.

