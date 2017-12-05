Alys Key

Supercar maker Lamborghini has unveiled its Urus SUV, entering the luxury utility vehicle market with the $200,000 model.

The car company, known for speedy luxury cars in an iconic yellow shade, finally joined its peers in adding an SUV or crossover to its portfolio when the Urus was unveiled in Italy yesterday.

The name Urus refers to a large bull which is an ancestor of domestic cattle, following Lamborghini's tradition of bovine-related names.

But the car, which is the first utility vehicle produced by the firm for more than 20 years, has something of a dual personality, straddling the line between sports and luxury.

The company says that the car "can be specified to be as sporty or as elegant as the owner wishes, and can equally be used as a daily luxury drive or provide an exhilarating super sports experience."

It accelerates from 0-100 km an hour in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km an hour in 12.8 seconds and reaches a top speed of 305 km/h.

It has a 650-horsepower, 4.0 litre V8 twin-turbo engine.

"The Urus elevates the SUV to a level not previously possible, the Super SUV," said chief executive Stafano Domenicali. "It is a true Lamborghini in terms of design, performance, driving dynamics and emotion as well as drivable every day in a range of environments."

