Tuesday 5 December 2017 11:14am

Train fares are set to rise: Here's a selection of the best Twitter reactions

 
Caitlin Morrison
Rail fares will rise next month (Source: Getty)

What's that wailing noise you can hear at train stations across the UK? It's probably the sound of commuters discovering rail fares are about to rise by 3.4 per cent.

The Rail Delivery Group announced this morning that, from 2 January 2018, all national rail fares will rise, including both regulated fares, like season tickets, and unregulated fares, including off-peak tickets.

And people are not happy - as this round-up of tweets shows:

General semi-violent rage is a common theme

Some glass-half-full types thought of potential upsides

And others immediately started looking for alternative travel arrangements

