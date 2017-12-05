Caitlin Morrison

What's that wailing noise you can hear at train stations across the UK? It's probably the sound of commuters discovering rail fares are about to rise by 3.4 per cent.

The Rail Delivery Group announced this morning that, from 2 January 2018, all national rail fares will rise, including both regulated fares, like season tickets, and unregulated fares, including off-peak tickets.

And people are not happy - as this round-up of tweets shows:

General semi-violent rage is a common theme

When you find out train fares will be rising AGAIN... pic.twitter.com/MdNluOfODy — Aisling (@TheFemaleBlue) December 5, 2017

Some glass-half-full types thought of potential upsides

Hope I get a pay rise of 3.4% in January to help pay for my train fares. — Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) December 5, 2017

Imagine if my salary also was raised by 3.4% in January too #railfares — ThisIsSadieMarie (@thissadiemarie) December 5, 2017

And others immediately started looking for alternative travel arrangements