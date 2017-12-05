What's that wailing noise you can hear at train stations across the UK? It's probably the sound of commuters discovering rail fares are about to rise by 3.4 per cent.
The Rail Delivery Group announced this morning that, from 2 January 2018, all national rail fares will rise, including both regulated fares, like season tickets, and unregulated fares, including off-peak tickets.
And people are not happy - as this round-up of tweets shows:
General semi-violent rage is a common theme
When you find out train fares will be rising AGAIN... pic.twitter.com/MdNluOfODy— Aisling (@TheFemaleBlue) December 5, 2017
Some glass-half-full types thought of potential upsides
Hope I get a pay rise of 3.4% in January to help pay for my train fares.— Parveen Agnihotri (@Parveen_Comms) December 5, 2017
Imagine if my salary also was raised by 3.4% in January too #railfares— ThisIsSadieMarie (@thissadiemarie) December 5, 2017
And others immediately started looking for alternative travel arrangements
Rail fares to rise by 3.5% in Jan, my regular route #London-#Liverpool with @virgintrains will now cost £86.84 for an OFF PEAK RETURN. Here’s where I can go for LESS or the same price in Jan via @skyscanner #TrainFares pic.twitter.com/yxihwU5zaL— Michael Cowan (@mrmikecowan) December 5, 2017