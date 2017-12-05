Alys Key

Drinks company Fever-Tree is set to continue its rapid growth as it takes direct control of its US business, with the appointment of Charles Gibb as CEO for North America.

Gibb, a former LVMH executive who was CEO of premium vodka brand Belvedere, will head up US operations as the company parts ways with its agent Brands of Britain.

"I would very much like to thank Brands of Britain for their hard work and contribution to Fever-Tree’s success in the US," said Tim Warrillow, founder and CEO of Fever-Tree. "We have enjoyed working with their team over this period and wish them well for the future."

The move marks another step in the group's fast expansion, as it takes direct control of the US business to take advantage of further opportunity.

Shares in the company were up 1.1 per cent this morning following the announcement.

Charles Gibb joined Fever-Tree in August as global strategy director, fresh from a nine-year run as CEO of Belvedere at LVMH. Prior to this he also held positions at Diageo and Bacardi.

He is one of a string of high-profile appointments joining Fever-Tree as the company continues to grow. Earlier this year Fever-Tree poached Diageo exec Alexandra O'Rourke as head of its innovation team.

