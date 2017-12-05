Emma Haslett

Boom Supersonic, the jet startup which is working with Richard Branson to build a Concorde-style passenger plane, has received a $10m (£7.5m) boost from Japan Airlines.

The two companies unveiled a strategic partnership today, with the Japanese company saying it had pre-ordered 20 jets, dubbed the "mini Concorde".

Last year Branson teamed up with the startup to reveal its prototype jet, which will carry passengers from London to New York in three and a half hours for an "affordable" $5,000 return.

Branson's spaceship company, Virgin Galactic, is working with Denver-based Boom to develop its XB-1 jet, which will fly at 1,451mph, 100mph faster than Concorde. Meanwhile, Virgin has options to buy 10 of the company's jets, according to the Daily Mail.

Back in March, Branson said: “I have long been passionate about aerospace innovation and the development of high-speed commercial flights.

“As an innovator in the space, Virgin Galactic’s decision to work with Boom was an easy one. We’re excited to have an option on Boom’s first 10 airframes. Through Virgin Galactic’s manufacturing arm, The Spaceship Company, we will provide engineering and manufacturing services, along with flight test support and operations as part of our shared ambitions.”

Today Black Scholl, Boom's founder and chief executive, added: “We’ve been working with Japan Airlines behind the scenes for over a year now."

