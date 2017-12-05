Alys Key

Cinema group Cineworld is to buy US cinema chain Regal Entertainment, making the company the second largest cinema chain in the world.

Valuing the company at $3.6bn (£2.7bn), Cineworld has agreed a proposal with Regal to buy the company in cash.

The enlarged group will cover 10 countries and will have 9,542 screens, making it the second largest cinema operator by number of screens.

It is expected that the acquisition will also yield savings of $100m on an annualised pre-tax basis.

But some Cineworld shareholders have expressed concern that the group will overstretch itself by expanding into the US through the takeover.

Yesterday Jupiter Asset Management said most investors had not expected the group to embark on any major acquisitions.

Shares in Cineworld dropped more than three per cent in early trading but had recovered later in the morning, trading down 1.1 per cent at 540p.

The hefty rights issue which has caused most consternation among investors will be fully underwritten by Barclays, HSBC and Investec, raising £1.7bn.

Cineworld's chief executive Mooky Greindinger, whose family is the major shareholder in Cineworld, said: "Regal is a great business and provides Cineworld with the optimal platform on which we can continue our growth strategy. Both companies are strongly committed to bringing a high end cinematic experience to their customers.

"Consolidation is an important move forward and the best practice we have successfully rolled out across Europe will be the key driver to continued success."

Meanwhile Amy Miles, CEO of Regal, said the decision to sell was due to a focus on "delivering superior shareholder value".

She said: "The combination of our two great companies, Cineworld's tremendous success in the UK, as well as other markets they have entered since, and Cineworld's commitment to maintain a strong presence in the US and Knoxville, provide a global platform positioned for continued growth and innovation."

Read more: Cineworld shares plummet on prospect of takeover-related rights issue