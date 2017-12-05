Travel ban: Supreme Court rules in Trump's favour - for now

Catherine Neilan

Donald Trump's revised travel ban has been given the go-ahead by the US' Supreme Court - at least on a temporary basis.

Travellers from Chad, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen will be prevented from entering the country while an appeal against the President's controversial policy continues in the lower courts. Travellers from North Korea and certain government officials from Venezuela had already been banned.

Last night's ruling by the Supreme Court lifted partial restrictions while the US Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond, Virginia, and the US Court of appeals for the 9th Circuit in San Francisco, California, weigh the cases.

The two courts are expected to hear arguments in the coming days.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said the White House was "not surprised" by the Supreme Court's decision.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the ruling was "a substantial victory for the safety and security of the American people".

The ruling comes just days after Trump sparked a row between a number of UK politicians, including Prime Minister Theresa May and communities secretary Sajid Javid, for retweeting videos posted by a senior member of far right group Britain First.

Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said: “President Trump’s anti-Muslim prejudice is no secret — he has repeatedly confirmed it, including just last week on Twitter.

"It's unfortunate that the full ban can move forward for now, but this order does not address the merits of our claims. We continue to stand for freedom, equality, and for those who are unfairly being separated from their loved ones. We will be arguing Friday in the Fourth Circuit that the ban should ultimately be struck down."