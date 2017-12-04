Ross McLean

Merseyside will do battle on FA Cup third round weekend after seven-time winners Liverpool were pitched at home to Everton in Monday's draw.

It will be the first all-Merseyside clash in the competition since the 2012 semi-final, which Liverpool won 2-1 courtesy of a late strike from £35m club-record signing Andy Carroll after Luis Suarez had cancelled out Nikica Jelavic’s opener.

Holders Arsenal, who have won the tournament three times in the last four years, will face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, while Chelsea have also been drawn away to Championship opposition in the form of Norwich City.

In two of only three all-Premier League ties, top-flight leaders Manchester City will host Burnley and Crystal Palace, who have been revitalised under former England boss Roy Hodgson, travel to the south coast to face rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

One of the most intriguing matches sees League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon face Premier League Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, where the Dons beat Plymouth 2-0 in the 2012 League Two play-off final.

Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United have been drawn at home to second-tier Derby County, while West Ham have been handed a trip to League One high-flyers Shrewsbury Town. Fulham, meanwhile, will host Southampton. The third round ties will be played on the weekend of 6-7 January.