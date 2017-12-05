Spending falters for the second month in a row

Helen Cahill

Spending growth fell in real terms for the second month in a row in November as shoppers felt the effects of inflation.

Consumer spending growth stood at 2.8 per cent in November, according to data released today by Barclaycard. However, with inflation at three per cent, this amounted to a spending contraction in real teams.

Barclaycard recorded double digit growth (10.8 per cent) in online spending. However, in-store sales fell by 0.1 per cent as shoppers continued to shun the high street in favour of the convenience of internet shopping.

Essential spending growth was at three per cent, edging up from the 2.9 per cent seen in October.

Spending on non-essential items rebounded from 2.2 per cent in October to 2.8 per cent last month.

Black Friday proved popular with consumers this year, with transaction volumes rising by seven per cent during the sales event.

By value, spending on Black Friday increased by seven per cent.

Paul Lockstone, managing director at Barclaycard, said: “Consumer sentiment has deteriorated over the last couple of months after a prolonged period of falling purchasing power.

“Against this backdrop, it’s not surprising that consumers continue to spend conservatively, leading to a second successive month of contraction in real terms.”

He said the strong performance on Black Friday showed consumers were seeking to make the most of discounts this Christmas.

Despite rising cost pressures from inflation, many retailers are still trying to remain competitive on price.

Data from the British Retail Consortium found shop prices fell by 0.1 per cent in November, as the non-food sector tried to attract shoppers.