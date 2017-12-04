Lucy White

While Brexit has caused some investors to retrench to the UK, private equity firm Livingbridge has made a move to the other side of the world.

The UK mid-market stalwart has completed its first deal in Australia, buying consulting firm TSA Management for a double-digit-millions sum.

Read more: Livingbridge invests in JP Morgan and HSBC consultancy firm Catalyst Development

Livingbridge, which opened its Australian office just last year, thinks that the country's ambitious infrastructure spending programme – combined with an ageing population – could mean high demand for TSA's expertise in healthcare and education.

“TSA has built a talented workforce, specialist experience and long-standing client relationships across a range of infrastructure and property markets,” said Livingbridge's Gareth Young.

Read more: No more late rent: Livingbridge invests in social housing software business Mobysoft

Brexit has not stymied UK-rooted Livingbridge from branching out globally, as the firm also opened its first US office last month in Boston.

As more and more private equity firms are popping up, and competition for deals is increasing, differentiating factors such as offices in attractive markets are helping firms stand out.

Livingbridge hoped that its added presence on the ground in Australia and Boston would help with sourcing deals for its portfolio companies to expand globally.

Read more: Robo-employees: Livingbridge invests £3.5m in back office robotics business Symphony Ventures