Oliver Gill

Premier League basement boys Crystal Palace today released plans for a massive revamp of its Selhurst Park stadium.

Costing between £75m and £100m, the club wants to hike home capacity from 24,000 to more than 34,000 and wrap the ground in glass – paying homage to the historic 1851 Great Exhibition.

A new stand is to be built with a capacity of 13,500, of which 10,700 will be general admission seats.

Chairman Steve Parish said the club had reviewed a number of options to ready the club for a "new era". These included a return to the original Crystal Palace site, which he asserted "wasn't viable".

"While we can't go back to it, we can build a new one," he said.

Plans are to be submitted to Croydon Council in January and if authorities give them the green light the club hopes work will begin in the next 12 months. Crystal Palace has estimated the transformation will take up to three years to complete.

Selhurst Park's main stand will remain in full use throughout the overhaul and the pitch size will be increased to ensure it meets UEFA regulations – opening the door to hosting tournament football.

The amount of lucrative corporate hospitality will be increased with premium facilities for more than 2,500 people once the work is done.

The revamp comes just days after the Mayor Sadiq Khan took control of the home of fellow Premier League strugglers West Ham. A report into the £323m cost to prepare the ground for the Hammers blamed former Mayor Boris Johnson and revealed the state-owned landlord of the London Stadium was continuing to take multi-million pound losses after racking up huge ongoing costs.

Today, Parish added:

We need a stadium that reflects who we are, how far we have come and where we want to go - a stadium that south London can be proud of, a home worthy of our incredible support and unique atmosphere and this great Premier League we represent.

