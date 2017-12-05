Today's City Moves cover debt, real estate and finance. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

UBS Asset Management

UBS Asset Management’s real estate and private markets (REPM) business announces that Stefan Rose has been appointed as a portfolio manager in its infrastructure debt team. Stefan’s appointment further strengthens the real estate and private market’s infrastructure platform, which invests in both equity and debt, and it follows the announcement of three other senior hires last month. With over 17 years of experience in financing pan-European infrastructure projects Stefan brings a wealth of relevant experience with him and will report to Tommaso Albanese, head of infrastructure. Based in London, he will be responsible for working on the origination, analysis, due diligence and execution of investment opportunities across Europe. Stefan joins from Edmond de Rothschild where he was part of the team responsible for their infrastructure debt platform. Before this, Stefan worked in the Infrastructure & PFI/PPP team at Mizuho Bank for 14 years covering the EMEA region.

JLL

Sue Asprey Price has been appointed as lead director of JLL’s Corporate Solutions business in the UK with immediate effect. Through its real estate strategy, technology and services, JLL’s Corporate Solutions helps organisations from all industries improve their real estate performance. Joining from corporate real estate services firm Source8, Asprey Price has significant business development and leadership experience, and has overseen the implementation of transformational projects through real estate services. Prior to this, she was the head of consulting for EMEA at CBRE.

CMS

CMS has appointed leading securitisation and structured finance specialist Neil Hamilton. Neil joins as a partner in the firm’s capital markets and derivatives team in London. He joins from Jones Day and previously was a partner at Clifford Chance for many years. With over 20 years of experience, Neil advises arrangers, originators, derivative counterparties, credit support providers and rating agencies on structured finance transactions covering a variety of asset classes. Neil also advises banks and funds in relation to portfolio acquisitions and disposals and structured products such as CLOs, total return swaps and structured repos. In recent years, he has focused his practice on developing securitisation markets such as fintech and has deep expertise in fund finance. His outstanding securitisation expertise will add great depth to the practice and real value for CMS’s clients.

