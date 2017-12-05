The Shard has turned on its festive lights

Helen Cahill

The Shard has turned on its lights to welcome in the festive season, illuminating its top 20 storeys in a sequence of different colours.

This year the top of the 95-storey tower will light up with one of five colours on rotation, cycling between blue, green, purple, magenta and red. The tower will also display a range of visual effects every quarter hour.

Real Estate Management (REM), asset manager for The Shard, collaborated with lighting designer Woodroffe Bassett on the design. It took six months to design the light show, and a team of 25 people installed the cables and bulbs for the display over a seven day period.

Michael Baker, chief executive of REM, said: "As a beacon for modern London, the owners and occupiers of The Shard wanted to make a fitting contribution to this year's festivities in the capital.

"In an increasingly connected and 24-hour city, we hope the lighting display from the top of the building adds to this year's sense of fun and spectacle for both Londoners and visitors alike."