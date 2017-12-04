Brexit: Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker confirm no deal today

Catherine Neilan

Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker have confirmed there has been no deal agreed on Brexit today.

The pair had a lengthy lunch meeting today, punctuated with phone calls, to thrash out the final details of an agreement, which would unlock the second phase of negotiations, enabling David Davis and his counterpart Michel Barnier to finally discuss trade and transition - however no agreement could be reached.

At a much delayed press conference this afternoon, Juncker said: "Despite our best efforts, and significant progress that our teams have made over the past few days, it was not possible to reach complete agreement today.

"We have narrowed our positions hugely today," he added. "I am still confident we can reach significant progress before 15 December. This is not failure."

Of May he said: "She is a tough negotiator. Not an easy one."

May added: "We have been negotiating hard and a lot of progress has been made... but on a couple of issues some differences do remain which require further negotiation and consultation."

It is thought a phone call between May and DUP leader Arlene Foster, which took place after a proposed solution to the Irish border question emerged, is behind the scuppered deal.

This morning it was revealed that Juncker had shown some MEPs a draft version of an agreement that talked of "regulatory alignment" between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit, which would avoid the need for a hard border.

However, that proposal was rejected by the DUP, with Foster saying she would not accept any regulatory divergence from the rest of the UK. City A.M. understands that May spoke with Foster after the Northern Irish leader's press conference, which then put an end to hopes for a deal today.

A scheduled press conference from Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been quietly shelved.

The DUP holds a disproportionate amount of power over Number 10 relative to its 10 Commons seats, having entered into a confidence and supply agreement with May this summer in order to prop up her minority government.

The proposal also upset leaders of devolved governments including Nicola Sturgeon and Carwyn Jones as well as London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said it should open up the possibility of other parts of the UK retaining Single Market membership.

The wording of the proposal is key and has not yet been fully explained.

The government's spokesman said this morning that "The PM has been clear that the UK is leaving the EU as a whole, and the territorial and economic integrity of the United Kingdom will be protected."

It is clear that both sides hoped the impasse would be broken - although the door always remained open to a breakthrough happening after today.

European Council president Donald Tusk this morning tweeted: "Tell me why I like Mondays! Encouraged after my phone call with Taoiseach @campaignforleo on progress on #Brexit issue of Ireland. Getting closer to sufficient progress at December #EUCO."

And Brexit secretary David Davis told reporters: "We’ve put seven months of work, both sides, into getting to this point and we are hoping that Mr Juncker today will give us sufficient progress so that we can move on to the trade talks," he said. "The decision, of course, won’t be taken until 15 December but that’s what we are hoping for, because trade talks are of enormous importance to the United Kingdom and to Europe."

But the Prime Minister's spokesman was rather more cautious, describing today as "an important staging post on the road to the crucial December council".

May is now in a (postponed) meeting with Tusk - but nothing particularly material is expected.

More to follow...