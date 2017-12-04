Moped gang robs jewellers on Fleet Street

Caitlin Morrison

A gang of robbers smashed their way into a jewellers shop on Fleet Street this morning.

City of London Police were called at 10.52am to reports of suspects on mopeds entering a jewellers in the City. According to witnesses, the robbery took place at the Chronex watch store on Fleet Street.

"The suspects smashed their way into the jewellers brandishing weapons, including knives, before making off on mopeds," the police said.



Officers are still on the scene.

The police confirmed that no one was injured during the incident, and no arrests have been made.