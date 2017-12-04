Helen Cahill

Poundstrecher's sales fell last year, but the budget chain is hoping a squeeze on consumer spending will send shoppers through its doors.

The figures

For the year ended 31 March, Poundstretcher's turnover was £397.4m, down seven per cent from £429.5m in the prior year. The retail chain's profit before tax came to £2.7m, a rise of 13 per cent year-on-year from £2.4m.

At the end of the financial year, Poundstretcher had 385 stores, having opened 21 new outlets and closed 26.

Why it's interesting

Poundstretcher has been closing its older, smaller stores and is rolling out new, larger stores in retail parks and out-of-town locations. The strategy is similar to that of rival B&M, which offers a huge variety of products in warehouse stores.

However, Poundstretcher's aim to open in retail parks is in contrast to retailers such as Toys R Us, which is attempting to overhaul its property portfolio by shutting down its large, out-of-town stores. The toy business says the larger store format has become unprofitable. Meanwhile, supermarkets such as Tesco have been signing deals with other retailers to use up the excess space in their larger stores.

Rising inflation has squeezed consumer spending this year, and Poundstretcher said it is hoping it will benefit as shoppers try to manage their household budgets.

What Poundstretcher said

In its strategic report, Poundstretcher said: "The company's activities are affected by the underlying economic climate but the directors believe that this presents opportunities given the "value" nature of the company's offering. The directors are ensuring that sourcing of products remains robust to take advantage of the market place."