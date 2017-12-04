Rebecca Smith

Bombardier's UK operations have been given a boost today, after it was revealed that the aerospace giant's Belfast plant had been chosen to develop and manufacture a new engine component for Airbus' A320neo series of aircraft.

Bombardier is already a supplier to Airbus on a range of programmes, and this deal will involve working on nacelles, or engine casings, for the Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo family of aircraft.

The firm said its Belfast operation had "extensive nacelle experience and expertise, having accumulated more than 40 years in the design, development, manufacture and support of aircraft engine nacelles".

Read more: Airbus has just announced its biggest plane order ever - worth $50bn

Stephen Addis, vice-president, customer services and programmes, Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services, said:

We are delighted to have been selected as a supplier on this new nacelle, which will enable us to build on the relationship we already have with Airbus. This work package reinforces our long-term strategy to grow our capabilities in the nacelles market and to focus on delivering innovative, higher value products and services in an extremely competitive global environment.

The announcement comes after Airbus agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's C Series passenger jet programme earlier this year.

Airbus said it will hold a 50.01 per cent stake in the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, which makes and sells the jets, under the deal, and Bombardier said the partnership was expected to more than double the value of the programme.

The Canadian firm has faced difficulties over the C Series, as it has been embroiled in a trade row with Boeing, leading to the US imposing steep import tariffs, and prompting job uncertainty for workers in the UK.

Boeing had complained that Bombardier was dumping aircraft in the US market after receiving unfair subsidies.

Unions voiced concerns that a ruling against Bombardier could threaten around 1,000 jobs at the company's Belfast plant, while aerospace trade body ADS added that many more jobs could be at risk at more than 800 supply chain firms.

ADS chief executive Paul Everitt said:

Today’s announcement is welcome news for Bombardier’s factory in Belfast and for companies in its supply chain across Northern Ireland. It is positive to see two of the most important companies in our globally competitive aerospace sector working together, and this deal will contribute further to the development of high value manufacturing capabilities here in the UK.

Unite said the tariffs threatened not just the workforce at Bombardier, "but the approximately 20,000 other workers in Northern Ireland and across Britain and Ireland who are employed as a result of the indirect and induced employment associated with the economic multiplier from core employment and business activity on site".

The Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is undertaking an inquiry into the steps taken to protect Bombardier jobs in Northern Ireland, with an evidence session planned for Wednesday.

Read more: UK aerospace gets £9bn boost thanks to Dubai Airshow