Rebecca Smith

MPs on the Public Accounts Committee tomorrow kick off an inquiry into the £7bn Thameslink Programme, after a National Audit Office report last month revealed the completion of the project has been pushed back a year.

The Thameslink upgrade includes infrastructure works in central London managed be Network Rail, and bringing in 115 new trains.

The NAO reported in November that plans to nearly double the number of Thameslink trains running through the capital have been delayed until December 2019. A timetable of up to 24 trains per hour at peak times was scheduled to start by the end of next year.

Tomorrow, the PAC will grill representatives from the Department for Transport (DfT) and Network Rail over the news, after the NAO said the two face a challenge to be ready to deliver the new services, having not begun the work early enough.

The Public Accounts Committee noted that Network Rail had remained within its current infrastructure budget and introduced measures to better monitor the project's finances, but pointed out that acquiring the trains "is behind schedule", while the UK's wider rail network "cannot yet support the new Thameslink services reliably".

It will take evidence from the DfT and Network Rail to ask how problems with the rail network can be addressed, while seeking assurances that the programme can be delivered without further delays - and avoiding a rise in costs.

The NAO said the Thameslink upgrade had "a realistic prospect" of delivering value for money, but there remain risks which need to be managed carefully.

The initial plan was to bring in a number of services from Sussex and Kent, the Midland Mainline, the East Coast Mainline and Great Northern Line to be connected through central London in May 2018, with more added on from December that year.

The DfT requested options from Govia Thameslink Railway to reduce the risks of disruption to passengers from rolling out too much change on the network at any one time, and in October approved a proposal to introduce the new services more gradually.

"The Department’s recent decision to introduce new services more gradually than originally planned means that passengers will get the full expected benefits one year later than planned, but it is a sensible step to protect value for money and passengers from further possible disruption due to large numbers of new services being launched at the same time," said Amyas Morse, head of the NAO.

