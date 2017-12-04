Hundreds of jobs at risk as Toys R Us confirms CVA

Helen Cahill

Toys R Us this morning announced it will close 26 stores in the UK, leading to hundreds of redundancies.

The retailer is seeking creditor approval for a Company Voluntary Agreement (CVA) to close loss-making stores. Toys R Us will look to relocate staff, but it is thought the process could make 800 employees redundant.

The toy retailer will continue to trade as normal over Christmas and the New Year, and its online operations will not be affected.

The store closures will start in Spring next year if the creditors approve the CVA at a meeting later this month.

Steve Knights, managing director of Toys R Us UK, said: "Like many UK retailers in today's market environment, we need to transform our business so that we have a platform that can better meet customers' evolving needs. The decision to propose this CVA was a difficult one, but we are determined it is the best path forward to make essential changes to the business."

Toy R Us is seeking to reduce the number of large, out-of-town stores in its portfolio, which it said today had become too expensive to run.

Instead, the firm will focus on smaller stores in more profitable locations, which it will also use to grow its click-and-collect sales.

"The business has been lossmaking in recent years and so we need to take strong and decisive action to accelerate the transformation," Knights said.