Government calls for CMA to investigate merger between SSE and Npower

Courtney Goldsmith

The chair of the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (Beis) committee has written to the the UK's competition watchdog to call for an investigation into the proposed merger of SSE and Npower.

UK energy giant SSE and German-owned Npower revealed an agreement to form a new UK gas and electricity business last month.

In a letter to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Reeves said the announcement was "concerning" for the market.

"The proposed merger between SSE and Npower risks damaging the development of a more competitive energy market, reducing consumer choice, and threatening to be a bad deal for energy consumers," said Rachel Reeves, chair of the select committee.

"The CMA needs to look at the potential impacts of this merger and launch a full investigation if there is any risk to competition within the energy market."

The move comes as the government works to tackle "rip off" energy prices by legislating a temporary price cap on energy tariffs.