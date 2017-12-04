Ryanair's pilot problems fail to put a dent in customer numbers

Caitlin Morrison

Ryanair recorded a six per cent increase in passenger numbers in November, despite cancelling a raft of flights in the run up to Christmas.

The budget airline served 9.3m customers last month, compared with 8.8m customers in November 2016, and rolling annual traffic to November grew by 11 per cent to 128.7m customers.

Load factor, the measure of how many seats were filled, was also up, by one percentage point, at 96 per cent.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said the improved numbers were achieved "on the back of lower fares".

The increase in customer numbers follows a turbulent time for the Irish carrier, which was forced to cancel hundreds of flights due to a mix-up surrounding pilots' holiday allocations.

The firm ran into problems after operating a record schedule and traffic levels during July and August, which it blamed for creating a "backlog of crew leave" - basically, staff still had too much holiday left to take in the second half of the year, meaning nobody was available to fly the planes. In total, 2,100 of 103,000 flights were cancelled.

The Civil Aviation Authority said at the time that it was "furious" with Ryanair, and shares in the company fell after the regulator said it must change its compensation policy.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary issued an apology to shareholders and wrote to pilots urging them not to leave and promising better pay and working conditions.