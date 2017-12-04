Pendragon reveals plans to sell its US motor business after profit warning

Courtney Goldsmith

Pendragon, the UK's largest car dealership, today announced it would put its US business up for sale following a strategic review.

The company decided to sell its US Motor Group unit after an October profit warning sent its shares plunging.

"Given the strong performance of this division, we have concluded it is economically right to sell the business at this time to realise its value," Pendragon said, adding that early indications suggest the sale would raise more than £100m before tax.

Pendragon will also reduce its number of premium brand franchises in the UK over a three-year period following a review of capital allocation within its UK new car business. It will release £100m of capital through a mixture of disposal proceeds and investment savings.

The company will also resume a share buyback programme.

Trevor Finn, chief executive, said: "We have focussed on reshaping the business to accelerate transformation and ensure capital allocation is optimised across the group.

"I believe this strategy will provide more reliable and sustainable returns.”

Pendragon's share price is down 32 per cent over the last six months. In October, it warned on profits due to falling demand for new cars and a price correction in the used car market.

In morning trading, the firm's shares were up nearly three per cent at 26p.

