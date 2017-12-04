Courtney Goldsmith

Convenience chain McColl's said it had a contingency plan in place to protect itself from the effects of wholesaler Palmer & Harvey's (P&H) collapse while the firm hit a record £1bn in annual revenues.

P&H, the UK's top cigarette supplier, fell into administration last week. It supplied around 700 of McColl's newsagents and smaller convenience stores.

"Our priority is to minimise any potential impact on customers. We are in ongoing discussions with our supply chain partners, and manufacturers, with a contingency plan already in place to ensure continuity of supply," the company said in a trading update.

Read more: McColl's sales climb after snapping-up convenience stores from Co-op

McColl's total revenue rose 28.9 per cent in the fourth quarter ended 26 November and 19.1 per cent for the full year following the acquisition of nearly 300 convenience stores from the Co-op in mid-July.

Full-year like-for-like sales rose 0.1 per cent with sales growth of 0.1 per cent in convenience stores and a 0.2 per cent decline in sales at newsagents.

Total like-for-like sales were down 1.1 per cent in the fourth quarter due to the decline in traditional categories and unfavourable weather.

Newly acquired and converted stores were performing well however, with like-for-like sales up 1.3 per cent in the fourth quarter and 2.4 per cent for the full year.

“For the first time the business has achieved annual revenues of more than £1bn, boosted by our transformational acquisition of 298 high quality convenience stores last year, demonstrating that this is now a business of real scale," chief executive Jonathan Miller said.

“McColl’s is well positioned to continue to take advantage of the growing convenience market, with clear opportunities to enhance organic growth across our estate, as well as continued expansion through our acquisition programme."

“As we look ahead to next year, we will focus on delivering an enhanced customer offer in over 1,300 stores through the groundbreaking wholesale partnership we signed with Morrisons, which will see us launch hundreds of Safeway branded products, exclusively in McColl’s from January 2018."

The firm also aims to renovate a further 100 convenience stores next year after it completed 27 this year.​

Read more: James Lancaster has left McColl's amid rumours of a Palmer & Harvey rescue