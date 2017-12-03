Robyn Wilson

Nearly 900 people have pledged to join a mass anti-Donald Trump protest outside Downing Street, following reports the US president will visit the UK in February.

A further 2,300 people have also registered their interest in the event, which was posted by the Stop Trump campaign on Facebook on Sunday.

Mr Trump is said to have pencilled in a “working visit” for 26-27 February, despite recent criticism from UK prime minister Theresa May who slammed the president for supporting a far-right extremist group on Twitter last week.

However, the trip is expected to be scaled down, with no meeting with the Queen to avoid a large protest, according to The Times.

Stop Trump campaign organisers, which includes popular journalist and author Owen Jones, told followers to “put the date into your diaries”.

They added: If Donald Trump attempts to sneak into the UK to open the US Embassy on 26/27th February 2018 and also pop into see Theresa May at Downing Street - he will be met by a million of us attempting a citizens arrest of him for incitement to racial hatred.”

