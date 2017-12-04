Neil Bennett

Well I am certain every wine lover has a dark secret about how they first became interested in the whole subject.

Here is mine, although it will take some courage to tell... here goes... my parents used to drink Black Tower.

I’m afraid it’s true. Back in the 70s it was almost fashionable and that black bottle used to sit in the fridge like some malevolent Death Star, sucking in light no doubt to make the contents even sweeter and metallic, with those undertones redolent of chloroform and formaldehyde.

I looked the other day and found that Black Tower is still going strong. Yes! Apparently the website says it is Germany’s number one wine export and now travels to more than 35 countries.

Is it any wonder then, that a lot of us are pretty suspicious about German wine. This isn’t just a Brexit thing, where we all have to drink Chapel Down and thumb our noses at the continent. Many of us had their formative wine tasting years scarred by sweet, cheap German wine. For that reason even today you have to search high and low for a decent selection. Majestic, which I often use as the control sample of a wine-loving Blighty, offers no fewer than 266 different types of French wine, but only four from Germany – the same number as from Lebanon for goodness’ sake.

I know this is unfair. Germany may not be the easiest place to grow wine with its unpredictable summers and short season. But it has given the world one of its great grapes, Riesling. And Christmas is the time of year when Riesling should come into its own, for lots of good reasons.

Anyone looking for an escape from the Sauvignon Blanc/Chardonnay duopoly should consider Riesling. Like any wine, if made cheaply it is rather nasty. But in the hands of a committed grower using grapes from the right part of the Rhine or Mosel valleys, it can become wonderful, with a complex floral nose and an wonderfully indulgent taste and great length. Sweeter yes, but never cloying.

Riesling particularly from the Mosel-Saar-Ruwer region is perfect in the run-up to Christmas. Firstly, it goes well with all those Christmas canapes, the devils on horseback, pate on toast and even the occasional mince pie. Secondly it is the great low alcohol wine, with most of them coming in at eight to 10 per cent rather than the 14 per cent you see on most bottles from the South or the New World these days. Which means you can have a glass and still get behind the wheel.

The place to go for fine German wine is undoubtedly the Wine Society, which seems to have been waging a one-organisation battle to keep it in the British consciousness. They have an excellent selection that includes a number from the great 2006 vintage, which you can’t find almost anywhere else. The Bernkasteler Badstube is a lovely mellow honeyed drop and a bit of a bargain at £24. If you prefer to pick something up, the Dr Loosen Urziger Wurzgarten 2016 (Waitrose £15.99) is a decent drop to challenge your preconception about German wine.

Just don’t expect it to come in a black bottle.

Bernkasteler Badstube Riesling Spatlese, Dr Thanisch 2006 (Wine Society £24)

