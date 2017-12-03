Helen Cahill

Theresa May is heading to Brussels for crunch talks tomorrow in a bid to kick-start trade talks with the EU.

May will meet with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss the UK's final offer in negotiations ahead of a crucial European Council meeting this month.

Business leaders are banking on a breakthrough, with some City bosses warning that firms will trigger contingency plans if talks to not progress to trade, and the agreement of a widely-demanded transition period.

Tomorrow is the final deadline for the Prime Minister to submit the UK's position on the financial settlement, citizens' rights and the Irish border.

If the leaders of the EU27 are satisfied that "sufficient" progress has been made on these points, they will agree at a meeting on 15 December to begin the second phase of negotiations.

May has already agreed a framework for how the so-call Brexit bill should be calculated, with the sum expected to be in the region of £50bn, according to reports.

And, on citizens' rights, health secretary Jeremy Hunt said today the rulings of the European Court of Justice will have a role in protecting EU citizens after Brexit. Speaking on ITV's Peston on Sunday, he said the Supreme Court will be able to refer to cases in the European Court.

The Irish border remains a key consideration for both sides, and European Council president Donald Tusk has given Ireland a veto on any proposal from the UK.

However, Simon Coveney, Ireland's foreign minister, said he did not want to stall trade talks, and that the UK need only provide the "parameters" for a resolution for negotiations to progress.

Irish officials told Sky News that there has been "some progress" on the border issue, and that there was a 50 per cent chance an agreement could be reached.

In a sign that Brussels is prepared to do a deal, Juncker will meet with Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and brief the European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt just hours before sitting down with May.