DS Smith set to wrap up six solid months

Oliver Gill

FTSE 100 newbie DS Smith reports its half-year figures on Thursday, with analysts keen to know how it is managing a surge in costs.

The London-based packaging firm joined the blue chip index last week along with Just Eat and Halma.

DS Smith's share price has risen to its highest level since debuting on the stock market in 1988. The firm's stock market valuation has risen by more than 10 times since 2010.

Sales growth is forecast to rise by 10 per cent to £2.6bn with operating profit seven per cent higher at £240m, according to analysts.

"[DS Smith] makes the robust, corrugated cardboard protective wrapping used by many popular internet retailers and as such can be seen as a play on the boom in online sales," said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

October’s trading statement was as expected although one issue to watch is an increase in input costs owing to a surge in paper and pulp prices and whether DS Smith is proving able to pass these on to customers to maintain profit margins.

Read more: DS Smith shares jump on entering the US market with $920m acquisition

In June DS Smith entered the US market, buying an 80 per cent stake in Interstate Resources for $920m (£710m). The acquisition was funded by raising $300m through an underwritten placing of new shares at 10p each and taking on $226m of Interstate's debt.

Miles Roberts, chief executive of DS Smith, called Interstate a "well-positioned and attractive entry point for us into the US market".

"We have seen significant customer pull for our innovative packaging solutions in the US and are excited by the opportunity to grow and support our customers' needs over this large and growing market."

And DS Smith's spending spree continued into June when it paid €208m for Romanian paper group Ecopack and Ecopaper.

Roberts said: "We continue to grow very strongly throughout Eastern Europe. This exciting acquisition will further expand our position and capability, providing an important platform for the continued development of our innovative "performance packaging" programme in the region."

Read more: DS Smith faces a shareholder revolt over pay