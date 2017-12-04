Francesca Washtell

Britain's biggest business group warns today that the country faces "sluggish" growth over the next couple of years, despite the outlook brightening across the global economy and the Eurozone in particular.

The UK's GDP is expected to rise at a rate of 1.5 per cent in 2017 and 2018 before slowing to 1.3 per cent in 2019, according to the Confederation of British Industry (CBI)'s economic lookahead.

In contrast the global economy is "firing on all cylinders", with growth expected to hit 3.6 per cent in 2017 and 3.7 per cent in 2018.

The CBI has upgraded its forecast for the Eurozone, with a buoyant recovery in several member states picking up pace. The bloc's GDP is now forecast to hit 2.2 per cent growth this year, up from a previously forecast 1.7 per cent, and 1.8 per cent next year.

Although growth elsewhere will provide "a supportive backdrop for trade and economic growth in the UK", inflation is expected to remain above the Bank of England's two per cent target, putting more pressure on households suffering years of squeezed incomes.

"We expect domestic demand to remain soft," said CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith. "Household spending will remain under pressure from squeezed real wages and Brexit uncertainty will weigh on business investment. But encouragingly, we should see more support from net exports, buoyed by the lower pound and a resurgent global economy."

A separate survey from Deloitte, also released today, showed 68 per cent of consumers are worried about the health of the economy, ranking it the second biggest worry in a list of consumer concerns, while 56 per cent were worried about rising inflation.

The CBI warned its outlook is subject to a high degree of downside risk, especially in 2019, where "a more disorderly outcome from Brexit negotiations could disrupt the economy and financial markets". Uncertainty around Brexit will "weigh on business investment growth", particularly over next year, the CBI said.

The current forecast assumes the UK can agree a time-limited transition period with the EU in the first quarter of 2018.

Some economists believe growth will turn out to be stronger than the CBI expects.

"Forecasts of persistently sluggish growth typically assume that productivity will remain weak and that the economy will continue to suffer from Brexit-related uncertainty," said Julian Jessop from the Institute of Economic Affairs.

"In contrast, I now expect productivity to surprise on the upside and investment to accelerate again as Brexit fears diminish. As a result, growth should actually pick up in 2018 and beyond."

